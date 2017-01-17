Top Story

  • A McDonald's McGriddle sandwich is seen in New York on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2016. (AP / Candice Choi)

    McDonald's, A&W to launch all-day breakfast across Canada

    Canadians hankering for a breakfast sandwich in the evening will soon be able to satisfy that craving at most McDonald's and A&W restaurants later next month, as the fast-food chains concede to growing consumer demand to have their signature morning staples served throughout the day.

