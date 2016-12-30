Featured
Top Story
Editor's Picks
More Top Stories
- $64K worth of drugs seized during pair of search warrants
- London police investigating pharmacy robbery
- Melrose house fire damage estimated at $1.5M 1
- Marineland charged with 6 new counts of animal cruelty: OSPCA
- Chrysler Pacifica wins Utility Vehicle of the Year at NAIAS
- Special Weather Statement in effect for southwestern Ontario
- London born Ryan Gosling takes home Golden Globe
- Suspect sought in Owen Sound armed robbery
- Winning million-dollar ticket was sold in London
Coming Up
CTV London on Facebook
In The Community
BNN VIDEOS _
WATCH: Josef Schachter's Top Picks