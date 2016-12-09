Featured
Top Story
Editor's Picks
More Top Stories
- Dive team searches for plane that went missing over Lake Erie
- Suspect allegedly threatens partner with gun in Chatham
- Welland couple charged with animal cruelty in dog's death
- Revellers around the world usher in 2017 2
- Autopsy confirms homicide victim died of gunshot wound 1
- Fireworks, performances across the country mark start of Canada's 150th year
- Wingham man dies in two-vehicle crash near Belgrave 1
- London man facing six charges following three robberies
- Speeding driver also impaired, St. Thomas police say
- Ontario Court of Appeal overturns Ron Ward's second degree murder conviction 1
Coming Up
CTV London on Facebook
In The Community
BNN VIDEOS _
WATCH: Keith Richards' Top Picks