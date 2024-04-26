LONDON
London

    • Two people taken to hospital after Oxford County crash

    OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash in the area 37th Line and Road 74 in Zorra. April 26, 2024. (Source: OPP) OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash in the area 37th Line and Road 74 in Zorra. April 26, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash in Oxford County.

    OPP were sent to the scene of the two-vehicle crash between a transport truck and a passenger vehicle at 37th Line and Road 74 in Zorra around 8:45 a.m.

    Roads in the area are closed and police said the status of the people taken to hospital is unknown.

    Updates will be provided as they become available.

