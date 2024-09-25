SIU investigating woman’s injury during arrest by London police

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after they were notified of an incident between London police and a woman that happened Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 4:20 p.m., the London Police Service (LPS) responded to a request from paramedic services for assistance with an armed female in distress at a residence in the 400-block of King Street.

During the interaction with the woman, police deployed a conducted energy weapon.

According to police, the woman resisted officers’ attempts to disarm her before being taken into custody and transported to hospital, where it was determined she had sustained a serious, but non-life-threatening injury.