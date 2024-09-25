LONDON
London

    • SIU investigating woman’s injury during arrest by London police

    The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo) The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo)
    The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after they were notified of an incident between London police and a woman that happened Tuesday afternoon.

    At approximately 4:20 p.m., the London Police Service (LPS) responded to a request from paramedic services for assistance with an armed female in distress at a residence in the 400-block of King Street.

    During the interaction with the woman, police deployed a conducted energy weapon.

    According to police, the woman resisted officers’ attempts to disarm her before being taken into custody and transported to hospital, where it was determined she had sustained a serious, but non-life-threatening injury.

