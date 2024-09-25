'Lots of craziness': Street parties, closed roads, and labour dispute on tap for Western Homecoming

Thousands of Western University alumni are expected arrive in London in the coming days for this weekend’s 75th annual homecoming.

But with unsanctioned street parties, closed access points to the campus, and an ongoing labour dispute, it could be anything but business as usual.

“…trying to make it seem like things are status quo and continuing on as normal. But they’re not normal,” said CUPE Local 2361 President Chris Yates.

CUPE says homecoming will not change its plans to picket various entrances to the campus this weekend.

About 330 CUPE workers at Western have been on strike since Sept. 1.

Earlier this month, Western closed its main gates on Richmond Street, along with some on-campus roadways, and forced London Transit buses to detour around the campus.

“There’s going to be a whole pile of our members out here. We’re going to be making noise, and we’re going to be seen, and we’re going to be handing out information. We want people to be engaged with us,” said Yates.

Some students worry disruption to campus life could become even worse this weekend.

“Many do have empathy for what seem to be unfair working conditions. We don’t appreciate that interferes with our ability to get to class,” said student Sean.

Broughdale Avenue, seen on Sept. 25, 2024. Unsanctioned street parties near Western are expected to take place this weekend. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

In the meantime, unsanctioned homecoming events are expected to take to the streets as thousands of students fill residential side streets for what many believe is their annual rite of passage for homecoming weekend.

“Lots of craziness this weekend for sure. Lots of students on the street to celebrate homecoming,” said student Sabina, who lives on Broughdale Avenue.

The city of London, the London Police Service, and various other partners have issued a joint statement calling for safety this weekend, and warning students of unsanctioned street parties.

London Police Const. Sandasha Bough said police will have a large presence in both the downtown and off campus neighbourhoods.

“Some of the things that police will be looking for this weekend are individuals who are drinking underage, open liquor, any large unsanctioned gatherings, the noise bylaws as well. And we do want to remind members of the public to keep the roadways clear for emergency services,” said Bough.

Western University did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.