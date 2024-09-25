Meet Murphy, London’s newest K9 officer

The London Police Service (LPS) has announced their newest member of the Canine Unit, PSD Murphy, a German Shepard.

He was presented with his badge by Chief Thai Truong on Wednesday.

According to LPS, Murphy has successfully completed his intensive 16-week basic training course, “…excelling in obedience, tracking, open area and building search, evidence collection, and apprehension.”

Now, he is ready to serve the London community alongside his handler Const. Thorner.

