Woman testifies that former London police officer became increasingly aggressive

A woman who was in a relationship with a former London police officer testified that when he broke up with her, the accused became increasingly aggressive.

The female, who cannot be identified, told the court that Stephen Williams, who has legally changed his name to Will Stephens, didn’t want to have a relationship with her after May of 2021 but that he continued to going to her home.

"I kept explaining to him not to show up to my house because I wanted to start a relationship with someone else," she said.

The former cop has pleaded not guilty to about a dozen charges, including sexual assault, harassment, and distributing an intimate image without consent.

There are three female complainants involved in the case with the alleged incidents dating back to 2021.

Under cross-examination from the defence, the woman told the court that she installed surveillance cameras outside her home because of Williams, "There were a few occasions when I would come home from work and I would find him (the accused) on my driveway."

She added, "So I wanted to ensure when I was returning home, he was not on my driveway...I just wanted to make sure the coast is clear."

However, the defence pointed out that the witness never showed police any such evidence during their investigation.

Williams resigned from the London Police Service in 2021 following a professional misconduct hearing.

The trial is slated to last into next week.