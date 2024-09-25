Woman testifies that former London police officer became increasingly aggressive
A woman who was in a relationship with a former London police officer testified that when he broke up with her, the accused became increasingly aggressive.
The female, who cannot be identified, told the court that Stephen Williams, who has legally changed his name to Will Stephens, didn’t want to have a relationship with her after May of 2021 but that he continued to going to her home.
"I kept explaining to him not to show up to my house because I wanted to start a relationship with someone else," she said.
The former cop has pleaded not guilty to about a dozen charges, including sexual assault, harassment, and distributing an intimate image without consent.
There are three female complainants involved in the case with the alleged incidents dating back to 2021.
Under cross-examination from the defence, the woman told the court that she installed surveillance cameras outside her home because of Williams, "There were a few occasions when I would come home from work and I would find him (the accused) on my driveway."
She added, "So I wanted to ensure when I was returning home, he was not on my driveway...I just wanted to make sure the coast is clear."
However, the defence pointed out that the witness never showed police any such evidence during their investigation.
Williams resigned from the London Police Service in 2021 following a professional misconduct hearing.
The trial is slated to last into next week.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberal government survives confidence vote
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.
'It is time to leave': Joly to meet with Lebanese PM amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she will meet with Lebanon's prime minister in New York on Saturday amid the escalating conflict between Israel and militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
'She was victimized by a predator': B.C. court reverses transfer of $1.4M townhouse in elder abuse case
A man who "systematically isolated, manipulated, deceived, abused, and exploited" an elderly North Vancouver woman has lost his ownership stake in her home.
Tearful complainant alleges Jacob Hoggard raped, choked her after Hedley concert
GRAPHIC WARNING: A woman accusing Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault in northern Ontario told his trial the musician raped, hit and choked her before urinating on her in a hotel room after she attended his band's concert and an after-party eight years ago.
Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Ontario's Hwy. 401
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he wants to build a tunnel under Highway 401 that would stretch from Brampton to Scarborough.
Yogurt recalled in Canada over risk of illness
A major yogurt maker is recalling one of its brands in Canada over concerns that it may cause illness in immunocompromised people.
Trudeau accuses Conservatives of 'casual homophobic comments' in question period
With a confidence vote looming, debate in the House of Commons devolved on Wednesday into a heated exchange of accusations, seeing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggest Conservative MPs made 'casual homophobic comments.'
France and U.S. are working on a plan for a 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah
France's foreign minister said Wednesday that his country and the United States are working on a proposal for a 21-day ceasefire proposal 'to allow for negotiations' in the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah that has killed more than 600 people in Lebanon in recent days.
Rare Corvette found stripped of parts and dumped on dirt road outside Barrie, Ont.
A bizarre discovery was made on a dirt road in Clearview Township.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.