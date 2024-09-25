Barn destroyed in Listowel area blaze
A barn and shed were destroyed following a fire Tuesday evening, southeast of Listowel.
Fire crews from Listowel, Atwood, and Monkton battled the blaze on Line 81, which started around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
All animals had been removed from the structures before crews arrived.
The North Perth Fire Department says a firefighting water reservoir on a neighbouring property helped crews fight the fire, by limiting the amount of time travelling to haul water to the rural scene.
No one was injured in the blaze.
