LONDON
London

    • Barn destroyed in Listowel area blaze

    A fire near Listowel, September 24, 2024 (Source: OPP) A fire near Listowel, September 24, 2024 (Source: OPP)
    Share

    A barn and shed were destroyed following a fire Tuesday evening, southeast of Listowel.

    Fire crews from Listowel, Atwood, and Monkton battled the blaze on Line 81, which started around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

    All animals had been removed from the structures before crews arrived.

    The North Perth Fire Department says a firefighting water reservoir on a neighbouring property helped crews fight the fire, by limiting the amount of time travelling to haul water to the rural scene.

    No one was injured in the blaze.  

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News