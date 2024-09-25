LHSC Shakeup: Board resigns, province appoints David Musyj as supervisor

David Musyj has been appointed by the province as supervisor for London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

A statement from the province said Musyj will work closely with LHSC senior leadership and staff to address concerns regarding hospital governance and operations, and management practices, including concerning financial performance, that were found as a result of a third-party review.

"Mr. Musyj will provide the Ministry of Health and Ontario Health with regular updates on his work, leading to a final report that will help restore effective governance structures and practices, improve hospital finances and stabilize operations at the London Health Sciences Centre, to deliver the best possible care to patients and their families," read the statement.

LHSC has also announced that all members of the board of directors have resigned.

CTV News reached out to Board Chair Matthew Wilson who said in a statement that he could only provide comment for himself and not for LHSC.

"LHSC's volunteer board of directors dedicated countless hours to trying to ensure the best course forward for the hospital and our community. This is why on our own initiative, we first brought Mr. Musyj to London. I support the decision to appoint Mr. Musyj as supervisor, an appointment which I believe will facilitate a quicker recovery for LHSC, and supported the decision to voluntarily resign. I am confident in Mr. Musyj’s ability to ensure a bright future for LHSC and the community it serves," said Wilson.

"On behalf of LHSC, I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to each of the LHSC Board members who have made the decision to voluntarily step down from their position in acknowledgment of the need for a fresh path for LHSC under new leadership," said Musyj.

In May, Musyj took a leave of absence as president and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) to become the acting president and CEO of LHSC.

"The board of directors of WRH have approved David to a take a leave of absence to fulfill his duties as supervisor of LHSC and Karen Riddell will remain as Acting President and CEO while David is on leave from WRH," read a statement from WRH

This is a developing story.