Sarnia First Nation recommends temporary evacuation
The band council on a First Nation near Sarnia is recommending a temporary evacuation for members living in the chemical valley.
It's in response to INEOS Styrolution's ongoing shut-down process.
Company officials say they will soon remove benzene from tanks on the northern edge of the Aamjiwnaang First Nation.
A band statement says that work will begin Monday, potentially increasing benzene levels into early October.
Band officials say they've already booked Sarnia hotel rooms for people who want to leave.
Earlier this year, the First Nation reported benzene levels more than 400-times acceptable limits coming from the plant.
The first nation declared a state of emergency and the environment ministry forced the company to suspend production.
In June, the company announced it would close the plant by 2026, after it was ordered by the province to reduce emissions.
