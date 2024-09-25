LONDON
London

    • Sarnia First Nation recommends temporary evacuation

    INEOS Styrolution is seen in Sarnia, Ont. on April 22, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) INEOS Styrolution is seen in Sarnia, Ont. on April 22, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
    Share

    The band council on a First Nation near Sarnia is recommending a temporary evacuation for members living in the chemical valley.

    It's in response to INEOS Styrolution's ongoing shut-down process.

    Company officials say they will soon remove benzene from tanks on the northern edge of the Aamjiwnaang First Nation.

    A band statement says that work will begin Monday, potentially increasing benzene levels into early October.

    Band officials say they've already booked Sarnia hotel rooms for people who want to leave.

    Earlier this year, the First Nation reported benzene levels more than 400-times acceptable limits coming from the plant.

    The first nation declared a state of emergency and the environment ministry forced the company to suspend production.

    In June, the company announced it would close the plant by 2026, after it was ordered by the province to reduce emissions.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal government survives confidence vote

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.

    Helene is expected to strike Florida as a major hurricane. Residents are fleeing

    An enormous Hurricane Helene swamped parts of Mexico on Wednesday as it churned on a path forecasters said would take it to Florida as a major storm with a surge that could swallow entire homes, a chilling warning that sent residents scrambling for higher ground, closed schools, and led to states of emergency throughout the Southeast.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News