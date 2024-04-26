LONDON
London

    • Portion of Highway 401 reopens following fatal crash

    One person has died after a crash on Highway 401 in Thames Centre.

    Around 2:15 a.m., first responders were called to westbound lanes of the highway between Culloden and Putnam Roads for a two-vehicle crash.

    According to police, one person was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of the crash.

    Highway 401 was closed from Culloden Road in Oxford County and Putnam Road in Middlesex County but has since reopened.

    There is no word on how the crash happened. More details will be released as they become available.

