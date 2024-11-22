London house fire spreads to neighbouring property

Two people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in east London on Friday.

Crews were called to the scene on Culver Drive, east of Third Street and south of Oxford Street, around 11:45 a.m.

According to fire officials, it's believed the fire started in the garage of a home at 1820 Culver Dr. and spread to 1818 Culver Dr. — both homes were engulfed when crews arrived and a third home also received some damage.

There is no word on how the fire started, more details will be provided as they become available.

Crews work to put out a fire at home on Culver Drive in London on Nov. 22, 2024. (Source: London fire) London fire crews battle a house fire at on Culver Drive on Nov, 22, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)