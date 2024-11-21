Goderich man charged with sex crimes and luring a child

LONDON
    A 21-year-old Goderich man is facing more than 20 criminal charges related to sex crimes involving minors, and police believe there may be more victims.

    The police investigation started Oct. 25 after reports from what police described as, "A series of victims in the Huron County area."

    Cole Wheeler has been arrested and charged. He is still in custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

    Charges laid

    • Sexual Assault (12 counts)
    • Invitation to Sexual Touching (two counts)
    • Sexual Interference (two counts)
    • Assault
    • Forcible Confinement
    • Unlawfully in a Dwelling House
    • Luring a Child Under 18

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a web tip.

