Goderich man charged with sex crimes and luring a child

A 21-year-old Goderich man is facing more than 20 criminal charges related to sex crimes involving minors, and police believe there may be more victims.

The police investigation started Oct. 25 after reports from what police described as, "A series of victims in the Huron County area."

Cole Wheeler has been arrested and charged. He is still in custody and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Charges laid

Sexual Assault (12 counts)

Invitation to Sexual Touching (two counts)

Sexual Interference (two counts)

Assault

Forcible Confinement

Unlawfully in a Dwelling House

Luring a Child Under 18

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Huron County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a web tip.