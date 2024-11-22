LONDON
London

    • One person dead after two-vehicle crash involving delivery truck

    Source: OPP West Region Communications/X. Source: OPP West Region Communications/X.
    One person has died after a crash near Chatsworth on Thursday.

    Emergency crews were called to the scene on Highway 10 around 9 a.m. for reports of a crash between a van and a delivery truck.

    According to police, a 58 year old from Georgian Bluffs was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution.

    Highway 10 was closed for several hours between Grey Road 40 and McNab Street but has since reopened.

