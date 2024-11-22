One person dead after two-vehicle crash involving delivery truck
One person has died after a crash near Chatsworth on Thursday.
Emergency crews were called to the scene on Highway 10 around 9 a.m. for reports of a crash between a van and a delivery truck.
According to police, a 58 year old from Georgian Bluffs was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Highway 10 was closed for several hours between Grey Road 40 and McNab Street but has since reopened.
