LONDON
London

    • 'Serious collision' closes Highway 10 in Grey Bruce

    (Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)
    Share

    OPP in Grey Bruce have closed a section of road for a "serious," two-vehicle collision.

    Highway 10 is closed between Grey Road 40 and McNab Street in Chatsworth — drivers are being asked to avoid the area while OPP continue to investigate.

    There is no word on how the crash happened or potential injuries.

    Police said updates will be provided as they become available.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News