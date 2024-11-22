Charges laid after transport truck crash causes Highway 401 lane closure

The driver of a transport truck has been charged following a crash that caused lane closures on Highway 401 Friday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., Middlesex OPP were sent to the eastbound lanes of the 401 just west of Dorchester Road for a chain-reaction crash involving four transport trucks.

No injuries were reported, but the eastbound side of the highway was down to just one lane for about an hour and a half.

A 51-year-old driver from Brampton has been charged with careless driving.

All lanes of traffic have reopened.