    • Charges laid after transport truck crash causes Highway 401 lane closure

    An OPP cruiser is pictured. (File Image/OPP) An OPP cruiser is pictured. (File Image/OPP)
    The driver of a transport truck has been charged following a crash that caused lane closures on Highway 401 Friday morning.

    Just before 9 a.m., Middlesex OPP were sent to the eastbound lanes of the 401 just west of Dorchester Road for a chain-reaction crash involving four transport trucks.

    No injuries were reported, but the eastbound side of the highway was down to just one lane for about an hour and a half.

    A 51-year-old driver from Brampton has been charged with careless driving.

    All lanes of traffic have reopened.

