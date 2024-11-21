LONDON
London

    • London man arrested after attempting to break into a home, threatening residents

    A London police cruiser seen on Nov. 20, 2024. (Source: London Police Service/X) A London police cruiser seen on Nov. 20, 2024. (Source: London Police Service/X)
    A London man was arrested on Thursday morning after attending a home multiple times, attempting to break in, and threatening those inside.

    Police say that on Thursday, November 21 between the hours of 1:30 a.m., and 4:30 a.m. the suspect came and went from a residence on Conway Drive.

    Witnesses and video surveillance confirmed that the man tried to force entry into the home, threatened the victims, and damaged a window.

    Police were in the area at 4:45 a.m. when the man returned wearing a ski mask, and was arrested by officers – during his arrest, the man continued to threaten the victims and police.

    Further, while being processed at London Police Headquarters, police say the man assaulted an officer.

    A 37-year-old faces several charges including assault of a peace officer, and two counts of uttering threats of death or bodily harm. 

