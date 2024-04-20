CTV News London's top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
You can also read about each story by following the links below.
Hockey communities are mourning the sudden and tragic death of local player, Craig Spence.
Multiple warnings after a person was seriously injured in a coyote attack on the Oneida Nation of the Thames.
Historic first meeting between the elected councils of Oneida Nation of the Thames and London.
London council has massive $31-million surplus but will not reduce 8.7 per cent tax rate increase.
A downtown London office building will be converted into affordable housing.
Developer plans to turn unused parking lot at White Oaks Mall into apartment towers.
Mud Creek flood plain in west London approved for re-zoning ahead of massive infill project.
'Mistakes happen': Health minister says patients have recourse if charged inappropriately.
New smart washroom the talk of Grand Bend.
Blackfriars Bridge is the backdrop for Amazon TV show, “Motorheads.”
LHSC Multi-Organ Transplant Program fundraiser features Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame member.
Million Dollar Quartet latest musical to rock the Grand Theatre stage.
Finally, the Knights sweep the Kitchener Rangers in four straight games in the OHL Playoffs. They will take on the winner of the Soo-Saginaw series for the Western Conference Championship.
Young people 'tortured' if stolen vehicle operations fail, Montreal police tell MPs
One day after a Montreal police officer fired gunshots at a suspect in a stolen vehicle, senior officers were telling parliamentarians that organized crime groups are recruiting people as young as 15 in the city to steal cars so that they can be shipped overseas.
'It was joy': Trapped B.C. orca calf eats seal meat, putting rescue on hold
A rescue operation for an orca calf trapped in a remote tidal lagoon off Vancouver Island has been put on hold after it started eating seal meat thrown in the water for what is believed to be the first time.
Man sets self on fire outside New York court where Trump trial underway
A man set himself on fire on Friday outside the New York courthouse where Donald Trump's historic hush-money trial was taking place as jury selection wrapped up, but officials said he did not appear to have been targeting Trump.
Sask. father found guilty of withholding daughter to prevent her from getting COVID-19 vaccine
Michael Gordon Jackson, a Saskatchewan man accused of abducting his daughter to prevent her from getting a COVID-19 vaccine, has been found guilty for contravention of a custody order.
Mandisa, Grammy award-winning 'American Idol' alum, dead at 47
Soulful gospel artist Mandisa, a Grammy-winning singer who got her start as a contestant on 'American Idol' in 2006, has died, according to a statement on her verified social media. She was 47.
She set out to find a husband in a year. Then she matched with a guy on a dating app on the other side of the world
Scottish comedian Samantha Hannah was working on a comedy show about finding a husband when Toby Hunter came into her life. What happened next surprised them both.
B.C. judge orders shared dog custody for exes who both 'clearly love Stella'
In a first-of-its-kind ruling, a B.C. judge has awarded a former couple joint custody of their dog.
Saskatoon police to search landfill for remains of woman missing since 2020
Saskatoon police say they will begin searching the city’s landfill for the remains of Mackenzie Lee Trottier, who has been missing for more than three years.
Shivering for health: The myths and truths of ice baths explained
In a climate of social media-endorsed wellness rituals, plunging into cold water has promised to aid muscle recovery, enhance mental health and support immune system function. But the evidence of such benefits sits on thin ice, according to researchers.
