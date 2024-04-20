CTV News London's top stories from this week

In case you missed it, CTV News London has compiled all the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.

You can also read about each story by following the links below.

Hockey communities are mourning the sudden and tragic death of local player, Craig Spence.

Multiple warnings after a person was seriously injured in a coyote attack on the Oneida Nation of the Thames.

Historic first meeting between the elected councils of Oneida Nation of the Thames and London.

London council has massive $31-million surplus but will not reduce 8.7 per cent tax rate increase.

A downtown London office building will be converted into affordable housing.

Developer plans to turn unused parking lot at White Oaks Mall into apartment towers.

Mud Creek flood plain in west London approved for re-zoning ahead of massive infill project.

'Mistakes happen': Health minister says patients have recourse if charged inappropriately.

New smart washroom the talk of Grand Bend.

Blackfriars Bridge is the backdrop for Amazon TV show, “Motorheads.”

LHSC Multi-Organ Transplant Program fundraiser features Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame member.

Million Dollar Quartet latest musical to rock the Grand Theatre stage.

Finally, the Knights sweep the Kitchener Rangers in four straight games in the OHL Playoffs. They will take on the winner of the Soo-Saginaw series for the Western Conference Championship.