Knights hold off Rangers to complete second-round series sweep

Jacob Julien scored a hat trick in leading the London Knights past the Kitchener Rangers 4-3 to finish off a second-round sweep on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League playoff action.

Kasper Halttunen had the other goal for London, which earned its second straight sweep of the post-season. Michael Simpson made 26 saves.

The Knights now await the winner between the Saginaw Spirit and Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the final remaining second-round series. That series is tied 2-2, with Game 5 in the best-of-seven series set for Friday.

Trent Swick, with two goals, and Carson Rehkopf replied for Kitchener. Jackson Parsons stopped 25 shots.

A run of three unanswered goals in the second period gave London a 4-1 edge late in the frame.

Swick trimmed the deficit with 18 seconds left in the second before making it a one-score contest with 2:47 left in the third period. But that was as close as the Rangers would get.

—With files from The Canadian Press

Round 1 schedule

(1) London Knights vs. (8) Flint Firebirds

Game 1: Fri., March 29 – London 3 Flint 0

Game 2: Sun., March 31 – London 6 Flint 4

Game 3: Tues., April 2 – London 4 Flint 3

Game 4: Thurs., April 4 – London 3 Flint 2

Round 2 schedule

(1) London Knights vs. (4) Kitchener Rangers

Game 1 – London 5 Kitchener 3

Game 2 – London 5 Kitchener 1

Game 3 – London 6 Kitchener 4

Game 4 – London 4 Kitchener 3