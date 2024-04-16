Converting office space into affordable housing in downtown London
Three local groups are coming together to help in the fight against affordable housing in London.
Sifton Properties, Homes Unlimited (London) and the Anglican Diocese of Huron and St. Paul's Cathedral will be working together on the conversion of an office building to affordable housing.
The joint mission will repurpose the existing building at 195 Dufferin St. near Richmond Street, owned by Sifton, into 94 residential units that will feature a mix of one-bedroom and two-bedroom configurations.
Sifton is donating the building and has already moved all of its commercial tenants to alternative accommodations.
Construction is expected to start this summer with occupancy expected by fall 2025.
