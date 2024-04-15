LONDON
London

    • Coyotes becoming less fearful of humans in wake of attack, wildlife expert says

    A coyote is seen in this generic image. (Source: Getty Images) A coyote is seen in this generic image. (Source: Getty Images)
    Share

    Multiple warnings have been issued about the dangers of coyotes and potential wild dogs following a weekend attack.

    OPP confirmed one person was seriously hurt on the Oneida Nation of the Thames.

    The attack occurred on Nicholas Road at approximately 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

    While the circumstances leading to the attack remain unclear, a local wildlife expert suggests coyotes in the region may be becoming less fearful of humans as populations grow.

    “They get familiar with people, and they’re not as skittish. They don’t run away as easily,” said Brian Salt of Salthaven Wildlife Rehabilitation near Strathroy.

    Salt said that is particularly true at this time of year, as young males search out mates and food.

    “Pack mentality is different, and a pack of coyotes can do considerable damage in a short period of time,” he explained.

    To prevent encounters, Salt said the first step is to remove all food sources outside of your home.

    Wildlife officials and police have recommended steps to take should you ever come across a coyote, including never turning your back to run. Instead, a person should stand tall and try to scare off the animal while backing away slowly.

    “Put your arms up in the air, yell, and throw things,” said Salt. “If you’re going to be walking in the woods, take an umbrella with you. Just opening an umbrella quickly that usually acts as a deterrent.”

    Still, he reminds everyone that coyotes are “very curious animals, but they’re not usually aggressive.”

    The Oneida Nation of the Thames has put out a social media advisory to residents advising them of safety tips.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set

    A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.

    Donald Trump hush money trial, explained

    All of Donald Trump's trials and the characters involved make for a complicated legal mess, particularly when the four criminal cases are added to Trump's civil liability for defamation and sexual misconduct and for business fraud. Here's what to know to get up to speed on this first criminal trial, starting April 15, 2024.

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.

    Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News