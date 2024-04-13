LONDON
    • OPP issue safety warning in response to dog attack in Oneida Nation of The Thames First Nation

    The water tower at the Oneida Nation of the Thames is seen on Dec. 20, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London) The water tower at the Oneida Nation of the Thames is seen on Dec. 20, 2022. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)
    Middlesex OPP are warning residents to be careful after they learned a person sustained serious injuries from an attack by dogs.

    Around 3:45 a.m. Saturday, OPP and Middlesex-London paramedics were called to an address on Nicholas Road in Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation (ONTFN) for the report of a dog attack.

    A 32-year-old individual from ONTFN was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

    Although the investigation is in the early stages, police believe that both stray dogs and coyotes were part of the attack.

    OPP have coyote safety tips to keep in mind. They say if you see a coyote, keep your distance, and appreciate it from afar. The animal will most likely avoid you.

    If you do encounter an aggressive animal:

    • Never approach it
    • Never turn your back and run
    • Stand tall, make lots of noise and back away from it slowly
    • If it poses an imminent threat to the public, call 9-1-1

     Police continue to investigate this incident, and ask anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

