'Addressing our housing concerns': Developer plans to turn unused parking lot at White Oaks Mall into apartment towers

When Westdell Development acquired White Oaks Mall last year, President Iyman Meddoui said they always had the vision of adding additional commercial and residential components.

“The area is going to transfer into a mixed use type of development,” said Meddoui.

That mixed use will include a new 568 unit, two tower high-rise off Bradley Avenue, coming in off Montgomery Road.

Westdell Developments put forth an application to the city, likely the first of several applications, to build housing on their White Oaks Mall site.

“Currently it’s an unused parking structure that is a bit of an eyesore in the neighbourhood,” said Ward 12 Coun. Elizabeth Peloza who supports the project. “This is also a transit hub, that’s coming with the bus rapid transit corridor in this area, so a great location in my opinion."

Peloza said at a pre-consultation meeting with the community in February, concerns focused on intensification, traffic management and waste collection.

An empty parking lot at White Oaks Mall in London, Ont. is the proposed site of a Westdell Developments high-rise project. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London) But despite those concerns, Peloza said these units are badly needed as the area has not seen any new apartments in the last three decades.

“Height is always an issue, however, as the city continues to grow, and as we continue to address our housing concerns, these types of applications are going to be very, very typical moving forward,” explained Meddoui.

The new towers would offer a mix of one, two or three bedroom apartments, but Westdell hasn’t determined if they will be condominiums for sale, rental units or a mix of both.

With respect to affordable housing, Meddoui said that is an on-going discussion that is happening between Westdell Developments and the City of London, so there could be an element of affordable housing dollars earmarked or some affordable housing units.

The proposal will go to the Planning and Environment committee on July 16, 2024.

Once approved by council, Meddoui hopes to break ground by early 2026.

Iyman Meddoui, president of Westdell Development Corp and Paul Kitson, VP planning and development at Westdell Development Corp are seen in London, Ont. on April 15, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)