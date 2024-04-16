UTRCA approves multi-zone flood plain plan for west London watershed
There's been a significant breakthrough that could see extensive residential growth along Oxford Street West, east of Wonderland Road in London, Ont.
The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UTRCA) has cleared the way for a unique, two-zone approach in the flood plain along the Mud Creek watershed, in west London.
The proposal was approved at the UTRCA board meeting on Tuesday morning.
"Traditionally there's only one floodway,” Board Chair Brian Petrie told CTV News London.
He continued, “This approach signifies that there's a larger floodway and there's fringe areas on it that are less at risk to having some development in them. They still have to be reviewed to make sure they're safe but this opens up possibilities for development where, at one time, it may not have been possible."
The city has engineered flood management strategies to reduce risk along the edges of the flood plain.
The unique two-zone flood plain approved by the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority on April 16, 2024 will open up an opportunity for thousands of new residential units along Oxford Street West in London, Ont. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
That will open the door for almost 4,000 residential units south of Oxford Street West, just east of Wonderland Road. They would range from townhouses to apartment towers.
The original motion recommended a watershed review every 10 years but an amendment moved by board member Sandy Levin changed the wording to say “at least” every 10 years, allowing for more frequent reviews based on new development proposals or observed impacts caused by the changes.
Anna Hopkins is the councillor for Ward 9 and a member of the UTRCA board, and supports the amendment.
“Corridors change, development changes as we go forward. So, it's keeping an eye, making sure that this two-stage flood plain is safe,” she said.
The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority approved a two-zone approach to the Mud Creek flood plain in London, Ont. during a meeting on April 16, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
UTRCA staff said the strategy is also designed to ensure that at risk species are protected and other waterways are not negatively impacted by the changes.
Hopkins said many residents in the area have raised concerns about the clearing of trees and other vegetation in the area.
She said the plan is to restore the greenspace.
“I know it looks very raw sometimes when we take down the trees, but what we’re putting back in that plan, naturalizing that river corridor, will create a natural environment that Londoners want to be part of,” she explained.
London Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE NOW Budget 2024 prioritizes housing while taxing highest earners, deficit projected at $39.8B
In an effort to level the playing field for young people, in the 2024 federal budget, the government is targeting Canada's highest earners with new taxes in order to help offset billions in new spending to enhance the country's housing supply and social supports.
BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing
Five thousand public service jobs will be cut over the next four years, while underused federal office buildings, Canada Post properties and the National Defence Medical Centre in Ottawa could be turned into new housing units, as the federal government looks to find billions of dollars in savings and boost the country's housing portfolio.
Some of the winners and losers in the 2024 federal budget
With a variety of fiscal and policy measures announced in the federal budget, winners include small businesses and fintech companies while losers include the tobacco industry and Canadian pension funds.
From housing initiatives to a disability benefit, how the federal budget impacts you
From plans to boost new housing stock, encourage small businesses, and increase taxes on Canada’s top-earners, CTVNews.ca has sifted through the 416-page budget to find out what will make the biggest difference to your pocketbook.
Police to announce arrests in Toronto Pearson airport gold heist
Police say that arrests have been made in connection with a $20-million gold heist at Toronto Pearson International Airport one year ago.
Teen hockey players arrested for sexual assault following hazing incident: Manitoba RCMP
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with a pair of alleged hazing incidents on a Manitoba hockey team, police say.
'I Google': Why phonebooks are becoming obsolete
Phonebooks have been in circulation since the 19th century. These days, in this high-tech digital world, if someone needs a phone number, 'I Google,' said Bridgewater, N.S. resident Wayne Desouza.
Liberals aim to hit the brakes on car theft with new criminal offences
The Liberals are proposing new charges for the use of violence while stealing a vehicle and for links to organized crime, as well as laundering money for the benefit of a criminal organization.
BUDGET 2024 Ottawa police get $50 million to boost security around Parliamentary Precinct
The Ottawa Police Service will receive $50 million in new federal funding over the next five years to "enhance security" around the Parliamentary Precinct.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Ottawa
-
BUDGET 2024
BUDGET 2024 Feds cutting 5,000 public service jobs, looking to turn underused buildings into housing
-
BUDGET 2024
BUDGET 2024 New funding for NAC, no cash for OC Transpo in federal budget
-
BUDGET 2024
BUDGET 2024 Ottawa police get $50 million to boost security around Parliamentary Precinct