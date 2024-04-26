'There may be additional victims': Sarnia police lay human trafficking charges

After laying human-trafficking related charges against a Georgetown man, Sarnia police believe there may be more victims in the region.

Back in March, Sarnia police started an investigation into the man who they said was trafficking, procuring and coercing a female victim to provide sexual services that he was financially benefiting from.

Glendon Larmond, 42, is facing several charges including trafficking, forcible confinement, material benefit from sexual services and advertising sexual services.

Larmond was held for a bail hearing but was remanded into custody.

Investigators believe there may be more victims in the Sarnia area and are urging anyone with information to contact police at 519-344-8861.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling Sarnia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.