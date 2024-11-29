LONDON
    Knights blank Petes in Peterborough

    The London Knights extended their OHL winning streak in Peterborough Thursday evening.

    Six different goal scorers found the back of the net for London, while goalie Alexei Medvedev made 31-saves for the shutout.

    Easton Cowan was not in the lineup once again because of injury, so his point streak remains in-tact at 54-games.

    Final score was 6-0 for London, making it 16-wins in a row.

    London's road trip continues this weekend with a trip to Kingston on Friday.

