Make-A-Wish holds annual Trees of Joy event in London, Ont.

Make-A-Wish Canada brought it’s annual Trees of Joy, presented by CN, to RBC Place in London, Ont. for the first time.

Make-A-Wish says the heartwarming and magical event brings together compassionate corporate donors with wish kids and their families to make more wishes come true.

“This is actually our ninth year celebrating this incredible event that brings together our compassionate and generous community supporters and our courageous wish kids and families to raise money to grant wishes and kick off the holiday season,” said Meaghan Stovel McKnight, CEO of Make-A-Wish Canada.

Each tree is sponsored by a business and matched with a wish kid that is somewhere on their wish journey. The teams decorate the trees and present them to the wish kid and their families.

"I got to see my tree, how beautiful it was, and my team got me some presents, and I got to open some stuff, and it was really cool and really amazing to see,” said Wish Kid Frazer Anderson.

Make-A-Wish ‘Trees of Joy’ on display inside RBC Place in London, Ont. on Nov. 28, 2024. (Reta Ismail/CTV News London)

For Frazer’s mother Jessica, the event is beautiful and emotional, all at the same time.

“There is a lot that comes with this (child being ill), so just getting to have these really special days are great. And also just seeing people come and love your children and your family is it's a really amazing, overwhelming feeling,” explained Jessica.

McKnight says all wishes are funded by the generous support of businesses, by local community members, by third party groups, and they get the opportunity to come and be part of the healing journey for that child and their family.