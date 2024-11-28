Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation chosen to host Canada’s deep geological repository

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has chosen Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation (WLON) to host Canada’s deep geological repository.

The repository will hold more than six million used nuclear fuel bundles underground.

“This is a historic moment,” said Laurie Swami, president and CEO of the NWMO.

“This project will solve an environmental issue and supports Canada’s climate change goals. Today’s decision was driven by a consent-based siting process led by Canadians and Indigenous peoples. This is what making history looks like.”

The site selection process began in 2010, looking for a site that “met rigorous safety standards and that has informed and willing hosts.”

Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON) near Southampton, Ont. was also a final contender but did not come to a willingness decision.

WLON voted in favour of moving forward. Also agreeing to progress in the process was the Municipality of South Bruce, within SON, and the Town of Ignace, within WLON.

A willingness vote was not scheduled by SON prior to the site announcement. The NWMO was looking to make a decision by Dec. 31.

“We acknowledge the NWMO site selection decision, and we look forward to continuing to work closely as this project enters the regulatory assessment phase,” said Chief Clayton Wetelainen of WLON.

“WLON views our role as the potential host for Canada’s used nuclear fuel as one of the most important responsibilities of our time. We cannot ignore this challenge and allow it to become a burden for future generations.”

Wetelainen continued, saying its membership spoke with a clear voice in its willingness decision.

“This project can only continue if it can be proven that it will be built safely, with respect to the environment and in a manner that protects Anishnaabe values,” he added.

Next steps will see the project begin. A news release from WLON said it’s likely to be the biggest and most strenuous impact assessment in Canadian history.

A regulatory process will be executed by Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) and the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC).

WLON will also hold a sovereign regulatory process.

“The WLON Regulatory Assessment and Approval Process asserts our sovereign rights while protecting our Anishinaabe values and laws,” said Wetelainen.

“This project will be under intense scrutiny by our Nation’s regulatory process in addition to the regulatory oversight by IAAC and the CNSC. Wabigoon will ensure that safety, environmental protection and Anishnaabe values are upheld throughout this process.”

The NWMO said this project brings many benefits for the area, including new jobs and investments in community well-being. The project has a 175-year timeline.

“We have learned so much from all the communities that took part in this process over the years,” said Lise Morton, NWMO vice-president of site selection.

“By challenging us, they helped the NWMO grow and become a better organization, and they will directly shape this project.”

- With files from CTV London’s Scott Miller.