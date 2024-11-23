One community still undecided in nuclear waste willingness vote
The Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation became the third of four communities that have agreed that they are “willing” to host Canada’s first permanent nuclear waste storage facility.
Members of Wabigoon Lake, near Ignace in Northern Ontario, voted in favour of “moving forward in the process” to host over six million radioactive used nuclear fuel bundles in an underground storage facility.
They join the Town of Ignace and the Municipality of South Bruce that narrowly declared itself a “willing host” in a 51 per cent to 49 per cent community referendum late last month.
That only leaves the Saugeen Ojibway Nation, near Southampton, Ont., to decide if they are willing to host the $26 billion project in their territory, encompassing South Bruce, or not.
Following Wabigoon’s decision, Chiefs Conrad Ritchie and Greg Nadjiwon of the Saugeen Ojibway Nation (S.O.N) said, “Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation’s decision does not affect S.O.N.’s ongoing evaluation of the Nuclear Waste Management Organization’s proposal to build a Deep Geological Repository in our territory near Teeswater. Due to the long history and ongoing reality of the nuclear industry in our territory, we face unique challenges as we grapple with this difficult decision.”
S.O.N said they won’t ask for their residents to vote on the project until a “hosting agreement” has been agreed upon and shared with the people.
Earlier this year, the Nuclear Waste Management Organization agreed to pay the Municipality of South Bruce $418 million over the next 138 years if the project ends up there.
S.O.N. said they do not expect to make a “willingness decision” this year, despite efforts from the Nuclear Waste Management Organization to pick a “preferred site” for the project by Dec. 31.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
7 suspects, including 13-year-old, charged following 'violent' home invasion north of Toronto
Seven teenage suspects, including a 13-year-old, have been arrested following a targeted and “violent” home invasion in Vaughan on Friday, police say.
After Trump's Project 2025 denials, he is tapping its authors and influencers for key roles
After being elected the 47th president on Nov. 5, Donald Trump is stocking his second administration with key players in the Project 2025 movement he temporarily shunned.
Widow of Chinese businessman who was executed for murder can sell her Vancouver house, court rules
A murder in China and a civil lawsuit in B.C. have been preventing the sale of multiple Vancouver homes, but one of them could soon hit the market after a court ruling.
These vascular risks are strongly associated with severe stroke, researchers say
Many risk factors can lead to a stroke, but the magnitude of risk from some of these conditions or behaviours may have a stronger association with severe stroke compared with mild stroke, according to a new study.
Retiring? Here's how to switch from saving for your golden years to spending
The last paycheque from a decades-long career arrives next Friday and the nest egg you built during those working years will now turn into a main source of income. It can be a jarring switch from saving for retirement to spending in retirement.
Lotto Max jackpot climbs to $80M, tying record for largest prize
The Lotto Max jackpot has climbed to $80 million for just the second time in Canadian lottery history.
Black bear killed in self-defence after attack on dog-walker in Maple Ridge, B.C.
A black bear has died following a brawl with a man on a trail in Maple Ridge, B.C.
Trump picks Brooke Rollins to be agriculture secretary
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Brooke Rollins, president of the America First Policy Institute, to be agriculture secretary.
Police thought this gnome looked out of place. Then they tested it for drugs
During a recent narcotics investigation, Dutch police said they found a garden gnome made of approximately two kilograms of MDMA.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.