Growing concerns at Fanshawe as Ontario colleges face financial uncertainty over international student caps

There are growing concerns about both staffing levels and programming at Fanshawe College as the federal government moves to cap international student visas.

“If I get an opportunity to work in Canada I’ll definitely move forward,” said international student Anmol Bakshi, who’s studying Hospitality at Fanshawe’s downtown London campus. “However, what the current situation is all about, I’m not seeing myself giving myself in Canada much longer, so I will definitely go back.”

Bakshi’s friend, student Jeevan Hegde, also from India, expressed apprehension for his own fate, both academically and professionally.

“Absolutely I’m concerned about my future because my parents literally spent a fortune to get me over in this country. So right now, starting raising your eyebrows and questioning about what would be a coming future,” he said.

Their concerns come as the list of colleges facing financial challenges continues to grow, with the federal government looking to reduce the number of new student visas by more than one third this year. Earlier this week, Sheridan College in the GTA announced it’s suspending 40 programs and reducing staff, citing a drop in enrollment.

At Fanshawe College, OPSEU 110 President Mark Feltham said he’s been advised to expect a 47 per cent reduction in international student enrollment for the winter term.

OPSEU 110 President Mark Feltham on Nov. 28, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

“It is already affecting contract staffing levels. I don’t have any information as of yet how it will affect full time staffing. That’s to be determined,” said Feltham.

He also stated he anticipates changes to programs at the college.

“It absolutely will affect programming. That’s why we’re seeing multiple programs right now having intakes cancelled,” said Feltham.

He went on to say that he’s more concerned about what he describes as provincial underfunding for all of Ontario’s 24 colleges.

“In terms of the grant we get for each student, it’s only 44 per cent of the Canadian average. That is a bigger problem. And in fact, the international student issue is really just a symptom of that problem,” explained Feltham.

Fanshawe College declined an interview request, saying in an email to CTV News it will communicate to the Fanshawe community when it has “a clear picture of the impacts.”