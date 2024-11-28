Bush party shooting trial resumes with only one defendant in courtroom

After a break in testimony for about a week, the bush party shooting trial at the London courthouse resumed with only one defendant in the courtroom, Carlos Guerra Guerra.

The 23-year-old alone is charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon in connection with the July 30, 2021, field party shooting. The shooting resulted in the death of 18-year-old Josue Silva in southwest London.

Until Thursday, Emily Altmann, 22, and her defence team had been present throughout the lengthy trial.

At the beginning of the day’s proceedings, Justice Patricia Moore told the jury, “You’ll note that Ms. Altmann is no longer before the court. I’ve also excused her counsel.”

“I am instructing you that you must not speculate to the reason for her absence,” she continued.

“We will carry on with the trial for Mr. Guerra Guerra. Ms. Altmann’s absence has no bearing on your verdict in relation to Mr. Guerra Guerra.”

Guerra Guerra has plead not guilty.

Thursday’s witness, Jamie Falardeau, testified that she attended the bush party with Altmann on the night in question when there was an altercation over a thrown drink among the young people in attendance.

She testified that Emily was calling her friends to come fight.

“Emily was mad, she was yelling,” said Falardeau.

Falardeau told the jury she saw masked men arrive at the gathering.

“I saw one of them holding a large knife and I stepped back a bit,” she said.

Once they got back into the field, she said there was a fight.

“We saw people in the bushes, a couple people started walking out,” Falardeau added.

“They were punching each other on the ground. It was so dark, I heard a loud gunshot, as soon as I heard it, I started running.”

Falardeau said as she took off with the others in Altmann’s car, “Emily was screaming, drunk screaming, she was very intoxicated at that time.”

On the way home, she said she and the others were told to lie about what had happened by Altmann, “She told us not to tell anyone.”

Falardeau told the jury she was frightened about being threatened.

The trial resumes.