Knights' Boulton hit with eight-game suspension

Ryder Boulton won't be in the London Knights' lineup for the next few games.

The left winger has been suspended eight games, retroactive to Nov. 23 against Saginaw, when he was handed a major penalty for slashing, along with a game misconduct.

The OHL’s Department of Player Safety gave Boulton four games for the slash itself, citing that Boulton’s actions fall into the category of “reckless.” — and the additional four games were from, "Boulton’s recent and relevant history of on-ice conduct that has come under review."

Boulton will meet with the OHL’s Department of Player Safety before the end of his suspension.

He has already served one of the eight games and will be eligible to return to the Knights lineup on Dec. 15 when they host the Kitchener Rangers.