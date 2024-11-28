Growing concerns for international students at Fanshawe while college undergoes sweeping operational review

There are growing concerns about both staffing levels and programming at Fanshawe College as the federal government moves to cap international student visas.

“If I get an opportunity to work in Canada I’ll definitely move forward,” said international student Anmol Bakshi, who’s studying Hospitality at Fanshawe’s downtown London campus. “However, what the current situation is all about, I’m not seeing myself giving myself in Canada much longer, so I will definitely go back.”

Bakshi’s friend, student Jeevan Hegde, also from India, expressed apprehension for his own fate, both academically and professionally.

“Absolutely I’m concerned about my future because my parents literally spent a fortune to get me over in this country. So right now, starting raising your eyebrows and questioning about what would be a coming future,” he said.

Their concerns come as the list of colleges facing financial challenges continues to grow, with the federal government looking to reduce the number of new student visas by more than one third this year. Earlier this week, Sheridan College in the GTA announced it’s suspending 40 programs and reducing staff, citing a drop in enrollment.

At Fanshawe College, OPSEU 110 President Mark Feltham said he’s been advised to expect a 47 per cent reduction in international student enrollment for the winter term.

OPSEU 110 President Mark Feltham on Nov. 28, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

“It is already affecting contract staffing levels. I don’t have any information as of yet how it will affect full time staffing. That’s to be determined,” said Feltham.

He also stated he anticipates changes to programs at the college.

“It absolutely will affect programming. That’s why we’re seeing multiple programs right now having intakes cancelled,” said Feltham.

He went on to say that he’s more concerned about what he describes as provincial underfunding for all of Ontario’s 24 colleges.

“In terms of the grant we get for each student, it’s only 44 per cent of the Canadian average. That is a bigger problem. And in fact, the international student issue is really just a symptom of that problem,” explained Feltham.

Fanshawe College declined an interview request, saying in an email to CTV News it will communicate to the Fanshawe community when it has “a clear picture of the impacts.”

Fanshawe President Peter Devlin and the Board of Governors listen to an update on a consultant’s report focussing on most aspects of the college on Nov. 28, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Fanshawe College Board of Governors

While Fanshawe College refused our interview requests over the anticipated decline in enrollment, CTV News learned more Thursday night at the school’s Board of Governors meeting.

Members got a brief overview of a coming consultants report. It will compare the school’s status quo to its future with fewer students.

The far-reaching document will review Fanshawe’s governance, administration, student services, academic programs, and physical assets. It will also explore potential new revenue sources for Fanshawe to offset the loss of tuition fees.

President Peter Devlin told CTV News before the meeting that he’ll wait to comment until the new year.

Board members asked only one clarification question of the consultant.

The report's findings are expected at the end of March.