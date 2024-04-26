Weekend warm up on the way with showers and thunderstorms

Friday starts off cool in southern Ontario but temperatures will warm up quickly in the afternoon.

"Our next area of low pressure will start to spread some cloud into the region Friday night with the chance for rainfall in the early morning hours of Saturday," said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.

Temperatures this weekend will jump and feel summer-like across the region, but still some rain she added.

"A round of rainfall as we head through the early morning hours of Saturday... with the possibility of a few thunderstorms. The bulk of the rain expected early in the day on Saturday with breaks int he afternoon."

Balmy temperatures are expected to continue Sunday, cooling slightly throughout the week but still well above normal for this time of year — the normal high being around 16 C and the low around 5 C.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday: Sunny. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Friday Night: Clear. Increasing cloudiness late this evening then periods of rain beginning overnight. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming southeast 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low 11.

Saturday: Periods of rain ending in the afternoon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 19.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 18.

