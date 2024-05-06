LONDON
    Prep work underway for York Street construction

    Drivers used to taking York Street will face some delays for the next couple of weeks ahead of major construction

    On Monday, crews will start the prep work for replacing aging sewer infrastructure on York Street from Clarence Street to Wellington Street.

    According to the city, there will be temporary signals and lighting as crews prepare the area for work and upcoming lane closures.

    Here's what's will be closed during the work

    • Closure of Clarence Street at York Street with no access to/from York Street beginning in mid-May 2024
    • Reduced lanes on York Street between Clarence Street and Wellington Street from May to July 2024
    • Full closure of York Street from west of Clarence Street to Wellington Street from July to December 2024

    Work will be limited to York Street, between Clarence Street and Wellington Street in 2024.

    The second phase of the project will occur in 2025, with staged road closures anticipated on Wellington Street, from King Street to Horton Street, and on York Street, from Wellington Street to Colborne Street.

