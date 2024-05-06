Prep work underway for York Street construction

Drivers used to taking York Street will face some delays for the next couple of weeks ahead of major construction

On Monday, crews will start the prep work for replacing aging sewer infrastructure on York Street from Clarence Street to Wellington Street.

According to the city, there will be temporary signals and lighting as crews prepare the area for work and upcoming lane closures.

Here's what's will be closed during the work

Closure of Clarence Street at York Street with no access to/from York Street beginning in mid-May 2024

Reduced lanes on York Street between Clarence Street and Wellington Street from May to July 2024

Full closure of York Street from west of Clarence Street to Wellington Street from July to December 2024

Work will be limited to York Street, between Clarence Street and Wellington Street in 2024.

The second phase of the project will occur in 2025, with staged road closures anticipated on Wellington Street, from King Street to Horton Street, and on York Street, from Wellington Street to Colborne Street.