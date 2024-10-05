LONDON
London

One injured in plane crash near Brussels

(Source: OPP) (Source: OPP)
Share

Huron OPP say they were on the scene of a plane crash this morning, with a pilot finding themselves unable to halt before the end of a runway in Brussels.

The plane then crossed over Newry Road, coming to rest in a farm field.

The collision prompted the closure of a section of Newry Road which has since reopened.

Four people were on board during the crash, with one receiving a minor injury.

Police continue to investigate. 

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Montreal

Winnipeg

Edmonton

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News