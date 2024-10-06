The Central Huron Fire Department received a $13,500 grant from Farm Credit Canada for the purchase of a turnout gear dryer this week

The dryer will be used to ensure that PPE is returned for service quickly and efficiently – turnout gear can absorb chemicals and carcinogens during fires. Ensuring that PPE is clean for firefighters, reducing the risk of long-term health problems associated with these carcinogens.

"After fighting a fire, turnout gear often becomes soaked with water, sweat, and other contaminants” said Jeff Lipskie, Fire Chief. “The new turnout gear dryer helps to ensure that firefighters remain safe, healthy, and prepared, while also extending the life of their gear. We are deeply grateful to Farm Credit Canada for their generous support and commitment to our safety."

Farm Credit Canada’s AgriSpirit Fund provides funding for community enhancement projects in rural areas throughout the country.