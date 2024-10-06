If you’re keen to catch some of the brightest colours that mother nature has to offer this fall, you’re going to be waiting a bit longer.

CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison says, “Leaves change from mid September all the way through to November.”

While days have been warmer than typical for this time of year, that’s also delayed the onset of some of the brightest colours, “Most of the trees in the area are in the beginning phase of colour change, between 10 - 30 per cent.”

The weather we have right now is projected to have those colours on the rise before long, “Warm dry sunny days followed by cool nights are ideal for colour vibrancy,” says Atchison, “Thanksgiving weekend through the end of October will be prime viewing.”

Here’s your upcoming forecast for London Ont.

Today: Increasing cloudiness. 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High 25 degrees, feeling like 30 with humidex. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness early this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this evening. Wind becoming west 20 before morning. Low 9 degrees.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h in the morning. High 16 degrees, UV index 4 or moderate.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 14 degrees.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 13 degrees.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15 degrees.