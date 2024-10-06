Here are some local coaches getting love from their community
CTV London's Bright Side team asked you to nominate local coaches to be appreciated, and you did not disappoint. Here are some local coaches that CTV's team thinks deserve some appreciation.
Coach Ahmed – U10 Boys Whitecaps Soccer Team
If taking pies to the face for a cause makes you a good coach, Coach Ahmed takes the cake. According to parents of his team members, as part of a fundraising challenge, the top fundraising player was permitted to pie their coach, and he incentivised his team by giving as many kids the opportunity as possible.
According to Sue Amral, Ahmed’s contributions to his team expand well beyond the lines of the soccer pitch, “From day one, he has been more than just a coach; he has been a mentor, a motivator, and a true leader. He has an incredible ability to bring out the best in each of the boys, pushing them to achieve their personal best while fostering a strong sense of teamwork and camaraderie.”
She also noted that he goes above and beyond for his team, often putting in extra time to prepare his team for competitions. Although he works to secure his team the best opportunity to win, it doesn’t stop there, “Beyond the wins and losses, it’s the bond we share as a team that truly stands out. Coach Ahmed creates an environment where everyone feels valued and motivated to improve. It’s no surprise that we’ve grown not just as athletes but as a family under his guidance.”
(Source: Submitted)
David DeBenedictis – Coach, London TFC Academy
Coaching across a wide range of programs, from grassroots, to regional teams and OPDL, DeBenedictis is also one of the directors of FC London – playing a key role in the promotion and ongoing development of women’s soccer in the community.
According to a Media and Communications Manager at London TFC, DeBenedictis makes a personal impact in the lives of those that he coaches, “His belief in the potential of every player, regardless of ability or experience, makes him an extraordinary coach and mentor. David’s work continues to have a lasting impact on the lives of his players and the future of soccer in our region.”
(Source: Submitted)
Matt Gregory – Coach, London Lightning U19 Girls Fastball
Nominated by Stacey Davies, she said that his influence reaches far beyond the ball diamond, “Known for his calm approach, even during high-pressure moments, Matt is a steady presence on the field. His primary focus is on the well-being and personal growth of his athletes, ensuring that the game builds their self-esteem rather than breaking it down.”
Twice in the past three years, under Gregory’s leadership, the team has placed top three in the province. Just this past year, the team represented Ontario at the national championship, and returned home undefeated, bringing home gold.
“Matt believes the team is there to win, but winning isn’t enough of a reason to sacrifice confidence,” said Davies, “Matt often says that true success lies in how the girls feel about themselves and each other, telling the athletes ‘We will know we’re playing at our best when you are as excited for your teammates' successes as you are for your own.’”
(Source: Submitted)
Mark Haynes – Owner and Operator, London Elite Goalkeeping
Working to help young people to improve not only their goaltending skills, but also their confidence and love of the game, Coach Mark Haynes works with a variety of soccer players.
According to Jennifer Von Ruczicki-McGill, “Mark's unique approach to training combines fun and entertainment with a relentless demand for hard work and discipline. His dedication to his players has paid off, with his goalkeepers showing remarkable commitment, continually striving for perfection, and showcasing the skills and talents Mark has instilled in them as well as continuing to support them as they venture off to post secondary.”
(Source: Submitted)
Matt Thompson – Coach, Ilderton Jets U11 AE Hockey Team
Focusing on each player, and enabling them to tap into their full potential, Coach Matt Thompson coached the Jets to a OMHA Hockey Championship last year.
Emily Filhart said that his dedication to his players was what inspired her to nominate Thompson, “When working with the boys, he offered much time and individual effort to enable each player to maximize their own potential: from meeting with the players and their parents during mid-season check ins to offer feedback on the growth he'd seen in them.”
Teaching the players how to work together as a team, the team won the coveted International Silver Stick.
“'Dumpy' as he is affectionately known, continues to be the source of wisdom for these boys,” said Filhart. “[He] and will go down as the best Ilderton Jets coach that the boys have ever had.”
(Source: Submitted)
