Man arrested, charged with assaulting officer: LPS

    A London man is facing charges following a mischief investigation in the city on Thursday.

    Around 8:30 a.m., police were called to a business in the 1100 block of Brydges Street. Reports were made regarding a man refusing to leave the property after being asked.

    When officers arrived on scene, they were told the suspect refused to let company vehicles enter or leave the property and was standing directly in the laneway.

    Police spoke to the man, but he allegedly refused to move.

    According to the London Police Service, when they attempted to arrest him, he resisted the officers. As a result, an officer sustained minor injuries. No injuries were sustained by the suspect.

    A 34-year-old London man is now facing charges for resisting arrest, two counts of assaulting a peace officer and mischief under $5,000.

