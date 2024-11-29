Residents keep up the fight against human waste fertilizer storage site

Residents living near a planned storage facility containing dried human waste fertilizer took their fight to the streets of Strathroy Friday.

On a cold, windy afternoon, they huddled together.

But as uncomfortable as they may have been, they told CTV News London they would rather face a winter wind than the winds of human waste wafting into their noses.

The group is opposed to bio-solids, especially in their backyards.

Recently, an Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) decision cleared the way for a bio-solid storage facility in Adelaide-Metcalfe Township.

“Of course, our biggest concern would be the smell,’ said Fred Cahill, who operates a cattle ranch two kilometres from the site. Fred Cahill, who operates a cattle ranch two kilometres from the site in Strathroy, Ont., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“I don't know if you're familiar with this particular product, but the smell is just awful, and it lingers for days, and it could potentially destroy our business. “

Yet, after battling against the project for years, this group is down to its last hopes.

They’ve collected over 1400 handwritten signatures on two petitions. One calls for the province to further test biosolids.

“The other petition is asking for a moratorium on the construction of storage facilities, storage and distribution facilities for sewage, and biosolids,” said resident Heather Horning.

Both documents were delivered to MPP Steve Pinsonneault's office on Friday.

When asked for comment, he stated he would take the concerns to Queen’s Park on Monday. He added, “The matter is under review at the OLT, and I will await their due diligence on this matter.”

But with similar petitions circulating in nearby municipalities, residents continue to hold faith.

“It's really important that people know and understand what is happening in Ontario,” said Horning.

Horning contends the storage facility, which would be seven metres deep, won’t have a solid roof. Resident Heather Horning in Strathroy, Ont., on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“And, the quantity that they're allowing has been compared to, if it were vertical silos, well, it would require 550 silos.”

And that’s just too much, you know what, for her and the other residents.

“It's just not a good product for that particular spot. This is the location. We're on a hill and the water runs off there right into the river, and it's just not good,” concluded Cahill.