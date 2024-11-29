LONDON
London

    • Sarnia police lay charges after woman wakes up to naked man in her home

    (File photo) (File photo)
    Share

    An arrest has been made after a break and enter call in Sarnia where a woman woke up to a naked man in her home.

    Police said after investigating, officers were able to identify a 26-year-old man who was also wanted on an outstanding warrant in London.

    "The circumstances of this incident were very alarming, necessitating a community public safety advisory. Our officers deployed all available resources to gather important evidence, establish an identity, locate the individual, and make an arrest. We hope this swift resolution provides a small measure of relief to the victim and to those impacted by this criminal act," said Sarnia police Chief Derek Davis.

    As it relates to the incident in Sarnia, the man has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon, break enter and commit indictable offence, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and two counts of breach of recognizance.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News