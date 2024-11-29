Sarnia police lay charges after woman wakes up to naked man in her home

An arrest has been made after a break and enter call in Sarnia where a woman woke up to a naked man in her home.

Police said after investigating, officers were able to identify a 26-year-old man who was also wanted on an outstanding warrant in London.

"The circumstances of this incident were very alarming, necessitating a community public safety advisory. Our officers deployed all available resources to gather important evidence, establish an identity, locate the individual, and make an arrest. We hope this swift resolution provides a small measure of relief to the victim and to those impacted by this criminal act," said Sarnia police Chief Derek Davis.

As it relates to the incident in Sarnia, the man has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon, break enter and commit indictable offence, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, and two counts of breach of recognizance.