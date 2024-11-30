City and Byron property owner approach agreement after years of disputes

A settlement appears to be in the works between the city and a property owner in Byron who leveled a historic barn.

In January 2020, John McLeod tore down a 130-year-old barn without a permit, just days after council designated it for heritage protection.

Only the stone foundation and some wooden debris remained.

A staff report going to the planning committee next week states that McLeod and the city have reached a resolution regarding a heritage designation bylaw for the remaining structure