LONDON
London

    • City and Byron property owner approach agreement after years of disputes

    Share

    A settlement appears to be in the works between the city and a property owner in Byron who leveled a historic barn.

    In January 2020, John McLeod tore down a 130-year-old barn without a permit, just days after council designated it for heritage protection.

    Only the stone foundation and some wooden debris remained.

    A staff report going to the planning committee next week states that McLeod and the city have reached a resolution regarding a heritage designation bylaw for the remaining structure  

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Nova Scotia PC win linked to overall Liberal unpopularity: political scientist

    Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is celebrating his second consecutive majority mandate after winning the 2024 provincial election with 43 seats, up from 34. According to political science professor Jeff MacLeod, it's not difficult to figure out what has happened to Liberals, not just in Nova Scotia but in other parts of Canada.

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News