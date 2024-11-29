Crown witness describes chaotic night after bush party shooting

Crown witness Reece Davidson, 21, told the jury that he was at the bush bash off of Pack Road in southwest London with a bunch of his young friends on July 30, 2021.

Like other witnesses have said during this trial, all was going well with about 80 people in attendance until an altercation broke out over a spilled or thrown drink.

He said, "People started yelling at each other, there were threats being made...there was a lot of swearing back and forth."

Davidson testified, “Once people cleared out I see a guy all in black with a mask on." He added, "He was standing there very awkwardly staring around."

He told the jury that he thought the man had a fanny pack with a gun saying moments later, "We heard a bang, screaming, I could see smoke and I could see flashlights running into the woods."

He told the court he eventually found his friend, 18 year old Josue Silva saying, "When we initially saw Josue he was pale, we didn't see blood...he kept saying he's fine." But then he said, "When we picked him up there was a pool of blood in the grass...there was a lot of people crying, Josue could not stand up."

Emergency crews would arrive to the scene and rush Silva to hospital. However he would be pronounced dead with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Days later London Police would arrest and charge Carlos Guerra Guerra, 23 who has plead not guilty to second degree murder and assault with a weapon.

Hours after the shooting while at a friend’s house Davidson said, "Everyone was in denial, everyone was hugging each other, everyone couldn't believe what happened."

Under cross-examination from the defence, Davidson told the jury hours after the incident he spoke with London police investigators and he was trying to be accurate with what he saw that night saying, "I was in a complete state of shock, I wasn't fully aware of what happened."

The trial resumes next week.