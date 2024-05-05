Successful search and rescue by LFD in vacant building fire
The London Fire Department (LFD) received a call about a reported structure fire at the former McCormick’s building at 1156 Dundas St.
Upon arrival, crews found a small fire and smoke throughout the building. As well, there were reports of multiple children inside the building that were unaccounted for at the time.
“Fire department quickly put the fire out and performed a search and rescue operation, to ensure the safety of these people. We did utilize one of our new aerial trucks to assist in that rescue, and we were able to located two individuals who are now with police,” said London Fire.
No injuries were reported. The building has been vacant for years.
