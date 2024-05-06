Jury at abuse case hears children sought refuge at friend's home

A London, Ont. jury heard evidence on Monday that the children at the centre of a sexual abuse case sought refuge at the home of family friends just before they went to police.

The woman told the court Monday that the children ended up on her doorstep one evening at around midnight in late 2019.

She said they stayed for approximately two weeks because, “They had been having trouble for a while…it’s still pretty shocking.”

She was told that there had been years of physical and sexual abuse.

The children’s parents face a total of 47 charges including sexual assault with a weapon, incest, forcible confinement and failing to provide the necessaries of life.

It’s alleged the incidents occurred between 2003 and 2020.

The mother and father have both pleaded not guilty.

The trial is now into its fifth week, with the Crown’s case resuming on Tuesday.