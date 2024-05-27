Woman testifies about alleged sexual encounters with former Woodstock mayor

There was emotional testimony from the woman at the centre of the sexual assault trial of former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch.

Birtch has pleaded not guilty to two counts sexual assault and one count of assault.

The 45-year-old woman, who cannot be identified, testified that she and Birtch had an intimate relationship for several months and that was loving at times.

However she told the court it all changed on Valentine’s Day in 2021 when they were in a London hotel and spa saying,“That’s the first time Trevor got really physical with me.”

She said as they both got into bed for the night, ”He grabbed me by the back of my head and was pushing me down…he kept telling me, ‘You know what I want.’”

She said Birtch then got angry saying,”I was refusing…he used his hands and his feet to kick me out of bed.”

“I looked at his face and I saw an expression I’d never seen before, I saw anger,” she continued.

The complainant was testifying from another room at the courthouse via closed-circuit. While giving her emotional evidence, she would breakdown from time to time and start sobbing.

This trial is slated to last four days.