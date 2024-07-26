Sentencing hearing for man who crashed stolen pick-up and killed London woman

Colleen Slota was on her way home from work on April 19 of 2023 when she was struck and killed by a speeding stolen pickup truck that was trying to evade police officers near the intersection of Thompson Road and Adelaide Street South.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, Shawn Tinning, fled the scene but was later apprehended.

Earlier this year, the 39-year-old Tinning pleaded guilty to criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of a collision.

At his sentencing hearing Friday in London, he expressed his remorse, ”I feel guilty for taking someone’s family away from them…I’m just sorry for everything.”

The court heard that Tinning has spent most of his adult life in and out of jail with a lengthy criminal record, which is seven pages long.

Outside the courthouse, Slota’s niece Natasha Newby said her death has devastated family and friends, “It’s really difficult to accept his remorse when you look at his criminal record…Colleen should be with us here today.”

The defence is asking that Tinning serve four years in prison along with a seven-year driving prohibition because he has had a sad and difficult upbringing.

Crown Attorney Heather Donkers is looking for a six-year sentence along with a 12-year driving prohibition, saying, “He (Tinning) has been committing criminal acts throughout his adult life without regard for others.”

Justice Brian White is expected to hand down his decision on Aug. 6.