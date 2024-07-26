Protesters greet Poilievre at north London event

A not-so-warm welcome for the leader of the federal Conservative party Thursday night, as Pierre Poilievre was greeted by protesters outside an appearance in north London.

The scene at Adelaide and Huron streets saw about 50 protesters, hoping to catch Poilievre.

He was scheduled for an event at the nearby Jewish community centre, where media were initially welcomed to attend, but that invitation was withdrawn later in the day.

The protesters were made up of members of organized labour, long with a number of marginalized groups — there were also pro-Palestinian protesters in the crowd.

A video posted to social media by ‘Independent Jewish Voices’ (IJV) showed a woman, IJV said is a lifelong member of the community, having to be forcibly removed by police.

Earlier in the day, Poilievre held a news conference at a playground in Old East Village where he shared his messaging on crime.

“Jail, not bail, for repeat violent offenders who will no longer be eligible for bail, house arrest, probation, or parole," he said. "We will secure our borders with high-powered scanners."