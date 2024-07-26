SIU clears London police officer after March incident
The province's police watchdog has cleared a London police officer after he fired a conductive energy weapon at an armed teenager.
On March 27, police were called to a domestic disturbance on Riverside Drive.
A 17-year-old male had reportedly assaulted family members and after leaving the home he brandished a knife at officers and pretended to have a gun.
An officer shot the teen with two projectiles — he was taken to hospital and cleared of serious injuries.
The special investigation's unit found the officer did not commit a criminal offence.
Arson attacks paralyze French high-speed rail network hours before start of Olympics
Outgoing French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said that sabotage and arson that hit key parts of France's high speed rail network on the eve of the Olympics had 'a clear objective: blocking the high speed train network.'
Canadian Olympic Committee CEO says soccer coach Bev Priestman likely aware of spying
Canadian Olympic Committee chief executive officer David Shoemaker says the head coach of the national women's soccer team was likely aware drones were used to spy on an opposing country's practices in France.
'She led it the whole way': 18-year-old B.C. woman leads hikers to safety in Jasper National Park
As fire threatened people in Jasper National Park, Colleen Knull sprung into action.
DEVELOPING Recent rain, cooler weather limiting spread of wildfires in Jasper National Park
Cool and wet weather is making a difference in Jasper National Park.
Search for missing vulnerable 3-year-old child in Mississauga, Ont. continues
Police say the search for a vulnerable child who went missing in Mississauga, Ont. Thursday evening continues. Three-year-old Zaid, who is described as possibly non-verbal, was last seen at 6:20 p.m. in Mississauga’s Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road. He was not wearing shoes or socks at the time.
opinion 'Deadpool and Wolverine' review: A love letter to a bygone era
'Deadpool and Wolverine' is a showcase for the bromance stylings of its stars, who pull out all the stops to cap Fox's Marvel movies.
Stay inside, filter indoor air amid wildfire smoke, respirologist says
A Calgary respirologist is advising people to regularly check the outdoor air quality and stay inside as smoke from the Jasper wildfires blows into other parts of Alberta and possibly beyond.
Canada to bring home fewest Olympic medals since 2012, according to forecaster
Fewer Canadians are expected to reach the Paris podium than in the previous two Olympic Summer Games, a global data analytics company predicts.
Mary-Ellen Turpel-Lafond likely has Indigenous DNA: report
The Law Society of British Columbia says a DNA test shows a former judge and Order of Canada recipient accused of falsely claiming to be Cree "most likely" has Indigenous heritage.
Kitchener
New Hamburg, Ont. couple gets new truck after dealing with transmission troubles
A year-long nightmare has ended for a New Hamburg, Ont. couple who were told they couldn't get their truck fixed due to aftermarket hitch.
Home invasion shooting in Cambridge leads to 3 arrests and serious injuries: WRPS
Police have arrested three males, including a teen, in connection to a home invasion shooting that left multiple people injured.
Steven Lorentz takes the Stanley Cup on a tour of Kitchener and Waterloo
One month after Steven Lorentz hoisted the Stanley Cup, the Florida Panthers forward brought the trophy to Waterloo Region.
Windsor
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Windsor doctor has privileges revoked after allegedly accessing newborn data for profit
The joy and excitement of welcoming a new baby has been marred for a Belle River mom, who says she’s “disturbed” to learn a doctor looking to profit targeted her newborn.
Windsor woman feeling uneasy after London man's harassment sentencing pushed to September
Bubba Pollock pleaded guilty to harassment back in January and was court Thursday for sentencing.
Violent crime severity index increases by 15.5%
There has been an increase in violent crime investigated by Windsor police, according the 2023 Crime Severity Index released by Statistics Canada.
Barrie
Grey Road 17 closed after early-morning crash
Georgian Bluffs' Grey Road 17 is closed after early-morning crash.
Ont. mayor fires back at 'misinformation' about people defecating on beach
Wasaga Beach's mayor is firing back at unverified claims circulating on social media that people are defecating in the sand at the provincial park.
-
Forcible confinement charges laid in intimate partner violence investigation.
Northern Ontario
Worker killed at New Gold mine in northwestern Ont.
An employee operating a piece of equipment in an open pit was killed Wednesday at New Gold's gold mine in Rainy River.
Greater Sudbury warns of parking ticket text scam
If you recently received a text warning about an overdue parking ticket in Greater Sudbury, it's fake.
Ottawa
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC Hwy. 417 is closed until Monday for Preston Street bridge replacement. Here's what you need to know
A stretch of Highway 417 through Ottawa is closed until 6 a.m. Monday for the replacement of the aging Preston Street overpass. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Queensway closure for the replacement of the Preston Street bridge.
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: July 26-28
The world's biggest bouncy castle, the Ottawa Redblacks, the Ottawa Titans, professional golf and the 30th anniversary of Ottawa Chamberfest are just some of the things happening in Ottawa this weekend.
'Shawarma warning': Canada's shawarma capital using food to educate Ottawa residents on weather warnings
The self-proclaimed 'Shawarma Capital of Canada' is using the Middle Eastern dish to educate Ottawa residents about weather warnings.
Toronto
Toronto saw a record amount of rainfall this July. One expert explains why
Toronto has seen unprecedented amounts of rain this year and one weather specialist says it’s due to a number of factors, including everything from climate change to bad luck.
'A cheap trick': Ontario man denied refund after opening act drops out of Toronto concert tour
An Ontario man was shocked to be denied a refund after the opening act of the rock concert he planned to attend in Toronto next month had to drop out unexpectedly.
Montreal
OQLF clarifies why it was at Santa Cabrini Hospital after claiming 'inspector' never visited
The OQLF has clarified the reason behind why it was at Santa Cabrini Hospital in Montreal this week, following rumours that language inspectors had visited.
3 tornadoes confirmed as truck toppled, trees uprooted south of Montreal
A tornado overturned a truck and uprooted several trees in Brossard on Montreal's South Shore.
Laurentians municipality mulls banning wakesurfing
Public consultations have been launched on a draft bylaw in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard that would prohibit wake boats from Lac Saint-Joseph and neighbouring Lac Sainte-Marie.
Atlantic
'Feels so awful': Money stolen from two small N.S. museums
Two small museums in different parts of Nova Scotia have been hit by theft within days of each other.
-
A 32-year-old man who allegedly drove a truck onto a Comeauville, N.S., golf course is now under house arrest.
Winnipeg
Accidental tourist ends up in Winnipeg after Jasper wildfire interrupts rail journey
A California traveller made an unscheduled stop in Winnipeg due to the ongoing wildfire in Jasper, Alta.
Cycling community placing 'Ghost Bike' to remember man killed while riding his bike
Winnipeg's cycling community is coming together Thursday night to remember the victim of a fatal hit-and-run last month.
Mark Hamill, Judy Greer, filming in Manitoba
Two Hollywood stars are the latest to join a Stephen King movie being filmed at Birds Hill Park.
Calgary
'All of your memories ... gone': Jasper evacuees settle in Calgary as wildfire rages in their community
Nearly 500 evacuees from Jasper have arrived in Calgary with more expected as the wildfire in their community continues to burn out of control.
'Co-ordinated effort': Ottawa and Alberta help each other with massive firefights
The Jasper wildfire has started a new conversation around Canada's large-scale catastrophe readiness, and the way limited resources are dispersed in case of emergency.
'Praying for the people': Tourists' plans derailed after flames tear through Jasper
As fires continue to rage near Jasper, those planning to visit the popular tourist town are having to pivot their plans.
Edmonton
DEVELOPING
4 houses on fire Thursday evening in northeast Edmonton
Firefighters are battling blazes at four houses, including one that was occupied, on Thursday night in northeast Edmonton.
Vancouver
Port authority, VPD share safety tips in wake of boat crash with floatplane
With cargo ships, tankers, cruise lines and aircraft operations, Burrard Inlet is one of the busiest harbours in the country.
'Harrowing' 24 hours as wildfire burns homes near Golden, B.C.
It’s been a harrowing 24 hours for people living near Golden, B.C., where officials say an out-of-control wildfire has destroyed homes along with other structures.