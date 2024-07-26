SIU clears London police officer after March incident

The province's police watchdog has cleared a London police officer after he fired a conductive energy weapon at an armed teenager.

On March 27, police were called to a domestic disturbance on Riverside Drive.

A 17-year-old male had reportedly assaulted family members and after leaving the home he brandished a knife at officers and pretended to have a gun.

An officer shot the teen with two projectiles — he was taken to hospital and cleared of serious injuries.

The special investigation's unit found the officer did not commit a criminal offence.