LONDON
London

    • SIU clears London police officer after March incident

    The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo) The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo)
    Share

    The province's police watchdog has cleared a London police officer after he fired a conductive energy weapon at an armed teenager.

    On March 27, police were called to a domestic disturbance on Riverside Drive.

    A 17-year-old male had reportedly assaulted family members and after leaving the home he brandished a knife at officers and pretended to have a gun.

    An officer shot the teen with two projectiles — he was taken to hospital and cleared of serious injuries.

    The special investigation's unit found the officer did not commit a criminal offence.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Search for missing vulnerable 3-year-old child in Mississauga, Ont. continues

    Police say the search for a vulnerable child who went missing in Mississauga, Ont. Thursday evening continues. Three-year-old Zaid, who is described as possibly non-verbal, was last seen at 6:20 p.m. in Mississauga’s Erindale Park, near Dundas Street West and Mississauga Road. He was not wearing shoes or socks at the time.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News