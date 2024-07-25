LONDON
London

    • 25-year-old Londoner faces human trafficking charges

    (CTV News file photo) (CTV News file photo)
    Share

    A man is now facing a wide swath of charges following an investigation by London Police Services Human Trafficking Unit.

    Beginning in April 2019, a woman entered an agreement with a man, employed as a sex worker, exchanging services for money and lodging. The man collected all of the income that the woman made, withholding some of the funds.

    She was also on one occasion assaulted by the man.

    In September of that year, she stopped working for him, however, in June of 2024 he reached out to her once again and demanded money, threatening her family.

    The victim, now 27 years old, contacted police.

    The suspect, a 25-year-old man from London was already in custody on other charges, however in relation to his incident, charges of trafficking, assault, uttering threats, and exchanging money for sexual services have been laid.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News